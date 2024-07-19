TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.41. 5,317,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,436,811. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

