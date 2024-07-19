TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,598. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

