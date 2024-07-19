TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,405 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.72% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $77,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 127,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,286. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

