TD Asset Management Inc Has $73.11 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $73,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $185,292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

AVY stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $221.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

