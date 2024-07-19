TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 215.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,127,332 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $187,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.97. 2,931,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,364,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $570.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

