TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $80,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.4% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $159.78. 1,775,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,063,755. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

