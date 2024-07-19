TD Asset Management Inc Sells 247 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $75,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.43. The stock had a trading volume of 585,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

