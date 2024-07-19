TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $170.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.78.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.36. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

