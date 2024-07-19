Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.90

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.90 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 190.60 ($2.47). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.41), with a volume of 119,339 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £463.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,645.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.31.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

