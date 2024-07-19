Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:TISI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Team has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
