Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:TISI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Team has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

