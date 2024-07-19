Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

TECK opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

