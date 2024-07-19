Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

