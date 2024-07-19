Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 9,104,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 21,850,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Up 12.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

