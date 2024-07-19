Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

