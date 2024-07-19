TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

