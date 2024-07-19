Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Tgs Asa Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of TGSGY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.57. 2,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $15.11.
About Tgs Asa
