Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Tgs Asa Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TGSGY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.57. 2,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

