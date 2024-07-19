The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 1,629,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

