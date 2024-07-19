The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

