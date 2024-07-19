The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $4,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,269. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

