The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 7,160,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,521. The company has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

