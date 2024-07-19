The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 7,160,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,521. The company has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

