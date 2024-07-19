The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.77. 2,029,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

