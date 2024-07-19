The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $268,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 629,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,759,000 after buying an additional 194,952 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.93. 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,094. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $509.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

