The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 1,233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honest news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honest by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Honest by 973.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Honest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Honest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

HNST stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

