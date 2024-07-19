The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

