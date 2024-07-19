The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
MOS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $29.37. 789,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,139. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
