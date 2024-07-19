The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

