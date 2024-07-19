Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $493.22 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $493.22 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,618,828,799 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.