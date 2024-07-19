Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 11603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.71).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £180.92 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

