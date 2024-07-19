TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,731,000. XN LP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TKO Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,998,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

