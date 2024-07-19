Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.56. 995,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $137.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

