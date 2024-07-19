TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.75. 161,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average is $400.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $470.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

