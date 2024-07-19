TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

TTE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE TTE opened at $69.30 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

