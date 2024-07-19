Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $269.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.21. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

