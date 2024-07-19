Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

