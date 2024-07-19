TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -424.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,349.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $6,475,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $1,600,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,349.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.