Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $63.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $34,967,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $33,598,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 589,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

