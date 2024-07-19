Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $252.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.67.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $220.44 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average is $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

