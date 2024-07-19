Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,219,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.