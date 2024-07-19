Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,897 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 113.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

