Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,672 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,173,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 534,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $88.35.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.