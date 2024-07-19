Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,723 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Valmont Industries worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

NYSE:VMI traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $278.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,769. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $290.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

