Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,237 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Omnicell worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL remained flat at $27.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

