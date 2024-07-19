Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 162,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,287. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $189.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

