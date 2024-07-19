Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 845,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

