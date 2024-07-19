Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.26. 6,515,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,401. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

