Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $14.45 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 388,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $734,248. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

