Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,278,000 after buying an additional 204,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.83. 1,382,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,700. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $282.21.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.