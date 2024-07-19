Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

