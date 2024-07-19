Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,146 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

EWBC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $79.92. 645,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

