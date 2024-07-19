Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 40,775 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,775 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 18,260,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,207. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

